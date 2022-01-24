Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.44.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $19.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $560.35. 34,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

