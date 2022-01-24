Kings Point Capital Management Sells 134,329 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,329 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 282,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.