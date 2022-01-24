Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

