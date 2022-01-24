KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 75,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.