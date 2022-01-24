Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,093. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

