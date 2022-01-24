Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,536. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

