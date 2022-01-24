Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 3.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.21. 26,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 731,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

