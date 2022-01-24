Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 3.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.21. 26,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 731,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
