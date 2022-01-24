L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.850-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.85-13.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHX opened at $220.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

