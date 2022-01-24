Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

