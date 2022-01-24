Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.17. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,799. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $171.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lear by 27,995.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 156.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

