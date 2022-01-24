LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.99

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 4837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

