Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

