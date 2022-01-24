Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will post $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $7.95 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $9.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $72.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 3,150,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

