Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.16) to GBX 2,470 ($33.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.39).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,042 ($27.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.15). The firm has a market cap of £16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($26.05), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($622,450.17). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.54), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,090,500.31).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

