Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $217.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $229.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $780.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $939.43 million, with estimates ranging from $855.90 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

