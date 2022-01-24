Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,022 shares of company stock worth $4,929,715. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

