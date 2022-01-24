Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.13 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.13 million and $3,690.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,335.04 or 0.99534017 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,517,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

