LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 829,276 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 2.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of LKQ worth $237,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

