Lobstex Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $863,799.16 and $249,276.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,066,008 coins and its circulating supply is 22,990,581 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

