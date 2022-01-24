Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,205,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

