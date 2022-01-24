Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

