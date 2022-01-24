Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNEGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LNEGY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

