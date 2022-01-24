Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.