LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €805.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €805.00 ($914.77) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €774.82 ($880.48).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €697.20 ($792.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €713.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €677.21. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

