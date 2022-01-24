Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 244 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,165,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,174,478,000 after purchasing an additional 883,999 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

