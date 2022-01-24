Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 366,654 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.38% of Cigna worth $253,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.77. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

