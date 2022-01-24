Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,789 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up approximately 2.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $174,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

