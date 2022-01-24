Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 298,230 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,230 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 5.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $450,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

