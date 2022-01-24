Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 120,000 Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAYU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

