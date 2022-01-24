Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.40 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIGS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

FIGS opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

