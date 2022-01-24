Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.40 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.