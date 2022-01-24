Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,164,091 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,091 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

