Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

