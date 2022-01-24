Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

