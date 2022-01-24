Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

