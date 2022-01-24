Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

