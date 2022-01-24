Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.94.

MA stock opened at $355.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

