MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

