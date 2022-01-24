McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McAfee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of McAfee by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE opened at $25.62 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.