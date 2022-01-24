mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 69673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

