MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

