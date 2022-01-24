Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

