Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

