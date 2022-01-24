Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $34.30 on Monday, hitting $363.20. 210,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,359,529. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.47.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

