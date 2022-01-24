Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 349 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $494.56. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

