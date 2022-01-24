MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,582 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,346,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,052.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,521.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,012.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

