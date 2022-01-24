Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,054 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

