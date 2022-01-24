Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 18,887 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $112.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.