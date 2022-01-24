Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,294 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

GLPI opened at $43.08 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

