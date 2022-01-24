Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Ball by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 454,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $88.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.